iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

EFAV opened at $76.63 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

