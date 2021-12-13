Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,017.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

