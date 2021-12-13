Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.