iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

