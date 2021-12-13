Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Buys 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 287,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

