Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,281,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

