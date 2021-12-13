Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 48,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

