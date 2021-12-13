Open Governance Token Reaches One Day Volume of $57,958.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $544,697.71 and $57,958.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.