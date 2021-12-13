Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $282,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $288.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.08 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

