The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.70.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

