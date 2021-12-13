Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $220,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

