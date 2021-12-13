Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after buying an additional 694,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

