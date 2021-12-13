First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $227,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.63.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

