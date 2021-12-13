First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 1,095 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $244.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

