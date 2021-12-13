Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $669.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

