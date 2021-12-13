JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $230.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $201.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

