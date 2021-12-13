BitCoal (COAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $34.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,402.24 and approximately $34.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00395205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

