Simmons Bank Sells 411 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $410.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.