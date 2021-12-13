Analyzing CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CohBar has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -115.35% -96.61% Phibro Animal Health 5.70% 22.34% 6.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CohBar and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phibro Animal Health 1 1 0 0 1.50

CohBar presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 716.82%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Given CohBar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CohBar is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CohBar and Phibro Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A N/A -$16.26 million ($0.28) -1.64 Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 0.94 $54.38 million $1.20 16.04

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than CohBar. CohBar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats CohBar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment comprises of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

