Reviewing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 2.79 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -35.87 Poshmark $262.08 million 5.42 $16.84 million ($1.63) -11.33

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -1.95% -1.23% Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 86.15%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

