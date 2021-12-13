Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $44,006,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 131.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 514,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 40.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

