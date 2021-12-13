Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Transcat posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $679.79 million, a PE ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Transcat by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

