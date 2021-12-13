iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$ EPS.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. iRobot has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

