DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,706 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $3,355,248.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,248,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,711,479 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

DKNG opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

