Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,437.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,427.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.