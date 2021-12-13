Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 54.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

