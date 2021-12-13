Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Spectris has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

