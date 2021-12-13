Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

