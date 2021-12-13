Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,784 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

