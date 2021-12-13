Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $37,378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $25,849,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 83.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 181,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

AGCO stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.34 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

