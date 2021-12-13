Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $705.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.