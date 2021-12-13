Analyzing SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) & Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.24 $13.92 million $1.14 12.59 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

