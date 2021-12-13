JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €47.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

