JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €47.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.78 ($45.82).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

