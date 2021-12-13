Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

