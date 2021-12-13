The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

