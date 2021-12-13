UBS Group Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $135.39 on Monday. SAP has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $3,714,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SAP by 663.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.