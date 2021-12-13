Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 370 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

