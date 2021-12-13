Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $216.47 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $218.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

