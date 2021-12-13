J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

