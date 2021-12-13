Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Copart by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

