Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 463 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

BBY stock opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

