Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

