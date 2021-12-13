Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

BAMR opened at $59.76 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 118.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the third quarter worth $2,136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 513.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth $589,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

