Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE SCM opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.