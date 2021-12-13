First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $174,093. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

