Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $262.87 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.10.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

