Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $153.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.