Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.47 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $126.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

