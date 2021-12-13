Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $108,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $746.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $749.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

