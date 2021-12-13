Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $120.20 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $120,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST opened at $431.57 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.37 and a 200-day moving average of $409.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.